A weak cold front to move over Ni’ihau and Kaua’i tomorrow

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weak cold front will move into Kaua’i on Sunday morning and then stall over the Kaua’i channel (named Ka’ie’iewaho) by Sunday night.

Expect increasing clouds and showers over Kaua’i through Monday morning with some enhanced showers over O’ahu by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Land and sea breezes will continue across most islands with brief northerly winds over Kaua’i after frontal passes.

The front will continue to weaken and then drift slowly westward on Monday and Tuesday.

Light easterly trade winds return to the region by Wednesday.