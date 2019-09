HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Tropical Depression Twelve-E has formed near 140W, and the first bulletin on the system was issued by the National Hurricane Center at 5am.

The system is currently over 1000 miles southeast of the Big Island.

Exact details on the impacts this system would have on the Hawaiian Islands continue to be uncertain this far out.

The system is currently expected to pass south of the islands and could bring an increase in moisture to the islands late this weekend and into next week.