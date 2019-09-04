A tropical depression forms in the Central Pacific near the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small well-defined low pressure system quickly developed late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning over the far western portion of the eastern North Pacific.

This system has moved into the Central Pacific basin.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast and the system could become a tropical storm by Friday.

Light to moderate trades will increase into the moderate to breezy range today and continue through the upcoming weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through.

The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.