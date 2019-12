HONOLULU (KHON2)

Low clouds will bring misty showers to northern areas of Kauai and Oahu overnight.

Strengthening northeast trade winds will push passing showers into windward areas of the rest of the state.

Winds will turn from the east Saturday afternoon, and then weaken over the western half of the state Saturday night.

Winds will become gusty again Monday as high pressure strengthens to the north. Limited showers over mainly windward and mountain areas are expected into next week.