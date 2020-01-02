A new cold front to bring showers to the state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A cold front moving into the islands from the northwest on Thursday will increase cloud and shower trends from west to east across the Hawaiian Islands through Friday.

Trade winds are returning across the state tonight with northeast wind speeds increasing over the next 36 hours.

A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Breezy trade winds will continue through the first half of next week.

An upper level low forecast to develop northeast of the islands may affect the extended period rainfall forecast.