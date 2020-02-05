A cold front will move across the state bringing showers, isolated thunderstorms

A cold front moving into Kauai this morning from the northwest will sweep through the islands reaching the Big Island by late Thursday. Expect showers to develop along the main frontal band, becoming heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms. Several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front bringing much colder air into the state. Unstable moisture embedded in this northerly wind pattern will likely produce scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes of each island through the weekend. Unsettled weather with periods of showers may persist into the first half of next week due to a stationary upper level low lingering just north to northeast of the island chain.
