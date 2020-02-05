Live Now
A cold front will move across the state bringing showers, isolated thunderstorms

A cold front moving into Kauai this morning from the northwest will sweep through the islands reaching the Big Island by late Thursday. Expect showers to develop along the main frontal band, becoming heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms. Several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front bringing much colder air into the state. Unstable moisture embedded in this northerly wind pattern will likely produce scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes of each island through the weekend. Unsettled weather with periods of showers may persist into the first half of next week due to a stationary upper level low lingering just north to northeast of the island chain.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 77° 62°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 70° 59°

Friday

71° / 59°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 71° 59°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 61°

Sunday

75° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 60°

Monday

70° / 60°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 70° 60°

Tuesday

73° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 73° 61°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
69°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
50%
76°

74°

4 PM
Showers
50%
74°

72°

5 PM
Showers
60%
72°

70°

6 PM
Showers
60%
70°

69°

7 PM
Showers
60%
69°

68°

8 PM
Showers
80%
68°

66°

9 PM
Showers
80%
66°

66°

10 PM
Showers
90%
66°

65°

11 PM
Showers
90%
65°

65°

12 AM
Showers
80%
65°

64°

1 AM
Showers
80%
64°

64°

2 AM
Showers
80%
64°

64°

3 AM
Showers
80%
64°

64°

4 AM
Showers
80%
64°

64°

5 AM
Showers
80%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
70%
64°