5am update: Hurricane Erick to impact the state as early as Thursday as it continues to weaken

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Erick continues to slowly weaken as it is expected to pass south of the Hawaiian Islands.

Erick remains at a category 3 hurricane.

As of 5:00 a.m., The center of Hurricane Erick was located 14.5 north, longitude 147.5 west.

Erick is moving toward the west near 13 mph.

The Hawaiian Islands expected to get impact from Erick starting Thursday, with high surf, winds and possibly heavy rain.

Hurricane Flossie is expected to weaken later Wednesday as it continues to reach the state.

As of 5:00 a.m., the center of Hurricane Flossie was located near 14.0 north, and longitude 125.8 west.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.

Re-strengthening is possible later this week, with Flossie is forecast to become a hurricane again in a few days.