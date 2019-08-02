5am update: Hawaii Island under a flash flood watch, with threat of heavy showers as Tropical Storm Erick passes south of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Erick continues to weaken as it approaches near the state.

Forecast to maintain it’s tropical storm strength as it passes south of the state.

Hawaii Island is currently under a flash flood watch until Friday.

Impacts to expect will include heavy rain, strong winds and large surf. This will be mainly for the eastern portion of the Big Island.

As of 5:00 am., Tropical Storm Flossie remains at a tropical storm strength.

Expected to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and large surf as it will pass north of the state.