5a Sunday Update: Flossie to come close or near Hawaii as a tropical depression late Monday

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

At 500 AM , the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 147.8 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue over the next day or so, with a turn toward the northwest expected on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Flossie will move very close to the main Hawaiian Islands Monday and Tuesday.

Flossie may bring heavy rain to the Hawaiian Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Flossie is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Tropical Depressions Gil and Erick will dissipate in the coming days and do not pose a threat to any major land mass.