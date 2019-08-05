5 P.M. UPDATE: Flossie weakens to a tropical depression, Erick moves to remnant low

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TROPICAL DEPRESSION FLOSSIE:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 149.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph. This general motion is expected to continue into early Monday, with a turn toward the west-northwest forecast late Monday and Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the weakening system will move near or over the main Hawaiian Islands Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system isexpected to weaken to a post-tropical remnant low Monday night. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

SURF: Swells generated by Flossie will affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands during the next couple of days, producing dangerous surf conditions through late Monday, mainly along east and southeast facing shores.

RAINFALL: Moisture associated with Flossie will spread overportions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Monday, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts.

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE ERICK:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Erick was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 169.1 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west near 12 mph and this motion is expected to continue over the next 1 to 2 days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. The remnant low is expected to dissipate in about 1 to 2 days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

This is the last public advisory issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center on Erick.