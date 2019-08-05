5 a.m. update: Tropical Depression Flossie expected to bring high surf, heavy rain and thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather remains in the forecast for all the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Flossie forecast to weaken as it passes just north of the state spreading rain showers to all of the islands.

The main threats with Flossie are from high surf, periods of heavy rain, and thunderstorms.

Instability caused by an upper level trough just northwest of the state will keep the airmass a bit unstable enhancing showers and thunderstorm activity over the western islands.

A moderate trade wind weather pattern will return on Wednesday with drying trends for most islands lasting into next weekend.