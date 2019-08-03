11a Saturday: Tropical Storms Erick and Flossie weaken while newly formed Tropical Storm Gil not a threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Another tropical storm has formed in the East Pacific but is not a threat to any land mass. Tropical Storm Gil is the newest storm in the Pacific, while Erick and Flossie continue to weaken.

Tropical Storm Erick:

At 1100 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 163.9 West.

Erick is currently moving westward near 13 mph.

This motion will become west-northwestward later today then continue in that direction through Sunday and early Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today or tonight, then become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Flossie:

At 1100 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 144.5 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Flossie is expected to become a tropical depression Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Gil:

At 1100 AM PDT the center of Tropical Storm Gil was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 122.4 West.

Gil is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A general westward motion at about the same forward speed is forecast for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so.

Gradual weakening is anticipated by early next week, and Gill is expected to dissipate by Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.