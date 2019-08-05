11 a.m. update Tropical Depression Flossie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 11 a.m., Flossie remains a Tropical Depression as it passes near the Hawaiian Islands.



The center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 20.2 north, longitude 153.6 west.

The Depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

Maui and Big Island are currently under a flash flood watch until later Monday.

Dissipation of Tropical Depression Flossie will begin late Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.