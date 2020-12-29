With light winds, vog could spread state-wide through Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the lack of trade winds, volcanic emissions could spread to parts of the state in the coming days. Thankfully trade winds are forecast to return by Thursday and clear much of the state of vog build-up.

A drier air mass is expected to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, likely causing showers to decrease. Starting Thursday, trade winds will increase again, with breezy conditions expected state wide. Showers will ride in on the strengthened trades, with showers expected to focus over windward and mountain areas. Trades are expected to become even stronger on New Years Day, with 20 to 30 mph wind speeds possible. Beyond Friday, a ridge of high pressure will remain far north of the state and we should continue to see breezy trade wind weather in the extended forecast.