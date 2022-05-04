HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island on Wednesday, May 4 at around 3:17 a.m. It will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to NWS, deep moisture will combine with a low aloft to bring periods of wintry precipitation to the Big Island summits, mainly in the afternoon.

Big Island summits may see snow of up to one inch and motorists should drive with caution as freezing rain could cause travel difficulties, according to NWS.

NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores on Wednesday, May 4 at around 3:40 a.m. It will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

According to NWS, surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores statewide with strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult.

NWS said beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The advisory is also for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for north-facing shores of Maui .

A breezy and wet trade wind weather will continue the next couple of days, with a few brief heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, today.

Showers will be focused over windward areas, but a few will occasionally drift to leeward areas. Thickening high clouds are expected statewide from tonight through Friday.

A trend toward lighter trade winds, with fewer clouds and showers, is anticipated over the weekend.