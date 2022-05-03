HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island on Tuesday, May 3, at 3:22 a.m. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. on May 3.

NWS said deep moisture will combine with a low aloft to bring periods of wintry precipitation to the Big Island Summits. Big Island’s summit could see up to two inches of snow and roadways could be dangerous under freezing rain or sleet conditions.

NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of all islands on Tuesday, May 3 at 3:19 a.m. It will remain in effect until 6 p.m on May 3.

According to NWS, there will be several pulses of long-period south swells that are expected to fill in over the next couple of days. Surf could be 7 to 10 feet high, building to 8 to 12 feet high.

For precautionary actions, NWS said beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers would heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Breezy trade winds will be rather wet for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, in the next couple of days.

Most of the showers will focus over windward communities, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas. Thickening high clouds are expected statewide from Wednesday night through Friday. Fewer clouds and showers, and lighter winds, are anticipated by the weekend.