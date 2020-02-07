Winter Storm Warning issued for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, and the Haleakala Summits until noon of Friday, February 7.

The National Weather Service says that ice roadways will make travel to these summits very dangerous, if not impossible.

Snow is expected, as well as freezing rain and icy roadways. Snow can accumulate up to six inches.

As for the Big Island summits, blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the summits, with southwest to west winds 45 to 75 mph potentially gusting to 90 mph.