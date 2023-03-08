As of 8 a.m., the cold front is over the Alenuihaha Channel pushing southeast. The Big Island will see rain when the cold front arrives later this morning. The cold front will stall just south of the Big Island with lingering light rain showers possible over the next 24 hours or so.

Lingering post-frontal showers were over Kauai and Oahu this morning but those will taper off in a few hours. Gradual clearing is expected for Kauai then Oahu and down the island chain behind the front with partly cloudy skies expected for the western islands and possibly even Maui County this afternoon.

Flooding will not be a problem, but the winds will be problematic. With high winds and the still saturated ground, the possibility of downed trees and/or power lines exists until this wind event is over later tonight. We have already had reports of downed trees and power lines across the state so be alert for more throughout the day as well as debris on roads.

Expect west-southwest winds 25 mph to 30 mph with gusts possibly up to 40 mph plus. The winds will weaken overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Strong west-northwest winds are also expected for Big Island and summits from 70 mph to 90 mph with higher gusts possible. Haleakala summit winds are expected to be 55 mph to 65 mph with higher gusts.

The large northwest swell is a problem as well with north-facing shores expected to be 30 ft to 40 ft and west-facing shores expected to be 20 ft to 30 ft. The surf will remain at these heights through tomorrow morning and then gradually lower to 20 ft to 30 ft by Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. As a result, a high surf warning is expected to be extended through Thursday.

Weather Alerts:

-HIGH WIND WARNING for the BI and Maui summits. Haleakala Summit warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday and the Big Island summits’ warning goes until 6 p.m. Sunday. Big Island summit winds 70 mph to 90 mph with higher gusts and the Haleakala summit will have winds 55 mph to 65 mph with higher gusts.

-WIND ADVISORY for the entire state for winds 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph plus (These wind speeds differ from my forecast.). In place until midnight tonight.

-HIGH SURF WARNING for north and west-facing shores until 6 p.m. Thursday.

-SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY for all Hawaii waters until 6 a.m. Thursday. 20 kt-30 kt winds and seas 15ft-22ft.

-GALE WARNING for waters 40 nm to 240 nm until 6 a.m. Thursday for high seas and high winds.