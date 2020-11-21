Windy weather on tap for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two large bands of unstable clouds and showers just to the northeast of the state will drift into the islands on the trade winds through Friday. Expect increasing shower trends favoring the overnight to early morning hours. Otherwise brief periods of showers are forecast into next week. A high pressure system strengthening north of the islands will produce breezy trade winds increasing to windy trades by this weekend. Wind speeds will become more moderate to breezy levels for the first half of next week, with lighter winds forecast from Wednesday to Thanksgiving Day.