Windy weather in store for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is forecast to increase wind speeds into breezy levels starting Thursday.
Winds could be as strong as 30 miles per hour later this weekend. Wind advisories are also expected in the coming days.
by: Justin CruzPosted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure is forecast to increase wind speeds into breezy levels starting Thursday.
Winds could be as strong as 30 miles per hour later this weekend. Wind advisories are also expected in the coming days.