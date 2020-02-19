Windy weather hits the state as portions of the state now under a wind advisory

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system north of Hawaii will drive windy trades over the next few days.

A Wind Advisory is posted for areas of Maui County and the Big Island through Thursday with the strongest winds affecting exposed areas such as mountain ridges and points between the islands.

Strong gusts are also expected in leeward areas downslope of the mountains.

Trade winds will weaken around Friday and veer southeasterly this weekend as a fast moving, but weak cold front approaches.

As the winds veer, showers will favor southeast slopes of Maui and the Big Island with the rest of the state getting a convective weather pattern setting up.

Afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and showers to interior sections while nighttime land breezes clear them out.

The front will dissipate Monday with high pressure building to north ushering in trade winds.

The trades may focus some of the remnant clouds and showers associated with the dissipated front back over the island chain Tuesday and Wednesday next week.