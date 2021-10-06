Windy weather for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure to the north of the islands is strengthening and so will the trade winds as a result.
Winds this weekend will peak at 30 mph with higher gusts.
Wind advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service.
