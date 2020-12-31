Windy weather expected to usher in the new year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to windy trades are expected Thursday night through Saturday night as a high slides east-southeast well to the north of the islands. The trades are expected to peak Thursday night and New Years Day, with Wind Advisories likely being needed for portions of the island chain during this time. The trades should then ease a bit on Sunday and hold at moderate to locally breezy levels through the much of next week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather should persist through the forecast period. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with some decaying showers reaching leeward areas at times due to the strength of the trades. Showers are expected to be most prevalent during the night and early morning hours. No significant rainfall is expected during the next 7 days.