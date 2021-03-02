HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windy trade winds will persist through Tuesday before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night.
A new high pressure system will usher moderate to strong trades into the area during the second half of the week, and continue into the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Strong and gusty trade winds will be returning by Monday and continue through the first half of next week.
A wet trade wind pattern is expected Thursday night into the weekend with the aid of another upper level disturbance.