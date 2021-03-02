Windy trade winds will persist through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windy trade winds will persist through Tuesday before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night.

A new high pressure system will usher moderate to strong trades into the area during the second half of the week, and continue into the weekend.

Strong and gusty trade winds will be returning by Monday and continue through the first half of next week.

A wet trade wind pattern is expected Thursday night into the weekend with the aid of another upper level disturbance.

