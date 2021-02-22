Windy trade winds for the islands this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north and northeast of the islands will keep breezy to windy trades in place through the weekend. An old frontal band will bring an increase in showers to the state late tonight through Tuesday, targeting mainly windward areas. Drier trade wind weather is then expected Tuesday night through Thursday. Upper level troughing along with an influx of moisture from the east and southeast, will likely increase trade wind shower coverage and intensity Friday through the weekend.