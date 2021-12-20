Windy trade winds are expected across the state by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface high-pressure system building far north of the state will provide a windy and wet trade wind weather pattern across the islands through mid-week.

Expect numerous trade showers over most windward and mauka sections. The gusty trade winds will carry scattered trade showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands.

Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, will also likely develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. The trade winds may weaken as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.