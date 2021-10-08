Windy trade winds and rain expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system north of the islands will drift closer to the islands through the weekend producing breezy to windy trade winds across the state.

Clouds and passing showers will continue to favor windward and mountain areas with more scattered shower activity drifting into leeward areas through Saturday favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Increasing moisture and shower trends are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday as two unstable disturbances pass through the region. Drier trends are forecast from Wednesday onward as stability returns to the region.