HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unstable cloud band associated with a low level trough begins to drift westward over Oahu and Kauai Tuesday with shower trends increasing over the western islands through Tuesday night.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Strong northeasterly winds will begin to ease over the eastern islands later Tuesday morning, becoming moderate to breezy trade winds for Maui and Hawaii Counties.

Windy and wet weather conditions will continue over Oahu and Kauai through Tuesday afternoon.

Improving weather trends are forecast from Wednesday through the end of the week with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds forecast with periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas.