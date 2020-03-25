Windy and gusty conditions expected to continue, with passing trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday with periods of showers mainly along windward and mountain slopes with isolated to scattered shower coverage elsewhere.

The highest coverage for shower activity in this strong trade wind pattern will favor the overnight and early morning hours. Expect wet weather trends from Thursday night onward as several upper level disturbances move into the Hawaii region from the north.

This wet weather forecast will continue through the weekend as trade winds gradually weaken into the first half of next week.