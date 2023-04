HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper-level disturbance will maintain instability as trade winds return to the area tonight.

Pockets of heavier rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will be possible into early Monday morning, especially over windward terrain.

Breezy trades will focus showers over windward and mauka areas through mid-week with periodic showers over leeward areas as well, especially overnight.

Thunderstorms are possible over portions of the Big Island each afternoon through Tuesday.