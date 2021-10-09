Windward showers to end weekend, widespread rain ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A strong area of high pressure north of the islands will keep windy conditions in placew during the next couple of days.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but will also reach leeward areas more regularly due to the strength of the trades.

A wet trade wind pattern will develop late Monday and continue through early Wednesday as a disturbance aloft combines with a plume of deep moisture moving in from the east.

A drier and more typical trade wind pattern is forecast to return Wednesday afternoon through late next week.