Windward showers to end off weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mid to upper level clouds will be on the increase tonight through Sunday and will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state on Sunday.

Breezy trade winds will continue to persist with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas through Sunday.

Trade winds and shower coverage will gradually decrease Monday through Wednesday.

Overall fair weather conditions with lighter winds are expected for the first half of next week.

Showery trade wind weather will likely return towards the end of next week.