Windward showers increasing Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Trade winds will persist into the weekend, but will likely begin to weaken some during the end of the week. Showers will be focused over the windward sides of the islands in the trade wind flow. Satellite shows a batch of showery low clouds about 130 miles east of the Big Island this afternoon. This area of clouds is expected to reach the windward sides of the islands tonight, bringing an uptick in showers overnight and possibly into tomorrow morning.

Expect more typical trade winds showers for most of the week, although another uptick may be noticeable Wednesday night/Thursday morning per the latest model runs showing another batch of moisture riding in on the trade winds. An upper level low developing over the islands midweek could help to enhance these trade wind showers.

The ridge to the north of the islands is expected to break down this weekend as a front passes by to the north. This will likely weaken our winds for the weekend and into the start of the new week before a new ridge builds back in.