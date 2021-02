HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light and variable winds with stable conditions will continue on Sunday.

Sea breezes developing during the afternoon will lead to an increase of clouds and possibly a few light showers Sunday afternoon.

A front will quickly move through the islands late Monday into Tuesday, and will bring an increase of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cool and breezy north winds will follow behind the front and our trade winds will return during the second half of next week.