Winds to weaken enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Easterly trade winds will prevail into early Monday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Winds will become lighter Monday afternoon through Tuesday as a trough approaches from the northwest.

An increase in shower activity is expected especially over the west end of the island chain.

A return of moderate to breezy easterly trade wind conditions is expected through the second half of the week as high pressure build in to our north.

Shower activity may increase toward the weekend as an upper trough moves over the area.

