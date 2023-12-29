HONOLULU (KHON2) – Remnant frontal moisture near the eastern end of the state will exit the region this evening as drier and more stable air becomes established overhead tonight through Saturday.

As another front approaches the islands from the northwest on Sunday, winds will weaken and veer southeasterly.

This approaching front could increase showers on New Year’s Day, particularly over the western end of the state.

Breezy and wetter trade wind conditions will then linger throughout much of next week.