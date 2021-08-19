Winds to strengthen into moderate to locally breezy trades

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will strengthen into the moderate to locally breezy range with passing windward and mountain showers through Saturday as a high pressure ridge builds in north of the region.

Winds will diminish again from Sunday to Monday as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Linda pass just north of the island chain.

Lighter large scale winds will cause sea breezes to form in some areas with moderate northerly winds possible for islands closer to the remnant low center.

Higher moisture levels and lighter winds will create warm and muggy conditions across the state. The biggest threat from the remnants of Linda will be from slow moving heavy rain bands that may increase the potential for localized flash flooding.