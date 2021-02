HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will strengthen on Sunday, with locally windy conditions expected to persist for the next several days, while a trough aloft keeps the island atmosphere unstable.

While fast-moving heavy showers will focus over windward areas, the strong trades will also push a few showers leeward.

Increased moisture near Maui and the Big Island will bring a more widespread threat of heavy windward showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms.