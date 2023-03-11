HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge just south of the islands and a cold frontal system passing just to the north of the state will keep the state of Hawaii in a stable light to moderate southwesterly wind pattern through Tuesday.

A prefrontal convergence band may increase showers near Kauai and Oahu by Tuesday night with a cold front stalling just northwest of Kauai from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

A weak high pressure ridge builds back in over the islands from Thursday through Saturday, producing stable and dry conditions with lighter winds as the cold frontal system lifts northward.