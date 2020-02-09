Winds to ramp up as new storm system approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Cool and dry weather is forecast to spread eastward tonight as an upper trough across the islands moves east.

A strong and cold low will move in from the north on Sunday night, bringing strong northwesterly winds, colder temperatures, and additional bands of showers through Tuesday.

East to southeast winds will return by Wednesday, with scattered showers expected.

Moderate to fresh northerly winds will continue tonight and Sunday morning, then shift out of the west-northwest and increase to strong and near gale-force speeds late Sunday through Monday as a surface low drops southeastward to the north of the islands.

The surface low is then forecast to drop southwestward Monday night through Tuesday night, passing through the eastern or central portion of the state.

This should keep fresh to strong northerly winds in place across the western islands.

Meanwhile across the eastern half of the state, moderate to fresh northwesterly winds Monday night will diminish and become light and variable by Tuesday night.

The surface low is forecast to open up into a surface trough and shift southwest and away from the islands Wednesday into next weekend, while high pressure builds far northeast of the islands.

This should bring a gradual return of trade winds to the marine area beginning Wednesday and continuing into next weekend.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Olomana, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

High Wind Warning until 11 AM HST Sunday for Big Island Summits.

Gale Watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for all Hawaiian waters,

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters.