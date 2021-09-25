Winds to be a tad gustier Sunday as disturbance passes by

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through much of the next week, with the trades strongest tonight through Monday as a trough passes by to the south of the islands and a strengthening area of high pressure builds southeastward and closer to the state.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist over the smaller islands tonight and Sunday, although some showery weather will affect windward Kauai at times through Sunday morning.

More unsettled weather is expected over windward sections of the Big Island however, where some heavier showers will be possible tonight and Sunday.

Drier trade wind weather should return statewide Sunday night and continue through Thursday.

A more showery trade wind pattern could develop Friday into next weekend.