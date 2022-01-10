Wind, rain are expected to boost after weak front approaches the islands

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest winds will increase some today as a weak front approaches from the northwest.

This front will move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 17 2022 05:39 pm