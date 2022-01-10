Wind, rain are expected to boost after weak front approaches the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest winds will increase some today as a weak front approaches from the northwest.

This front will move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.