Winds continue to weaken as we head into mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure north of the state is slowly weakening, and trade winds will continue to decrease during the first part of the week.

Moisture from an old front will ride in on the trades increasing trade showers Monday night.

A front approaching from the northwest will bring lighter winds midweek, and increase shower activity across the region for the end of the week.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Kauai Windward, Oahu Koolau, Olomana, Molokai Windward, Maui Windward West, Windward Haleakala, South Big Island, Big Island North and East.

Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Maui Central Valley, Big Island North and East, Kohala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.