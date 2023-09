HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds are expected to continue across the islands through the middle of the week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected with showers favoring mainly windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight through morning hours each day.

During the second half of the week, trades are expected to ease back into the moderate range.

There is potential for increased showers next weekend as a remnant trough approaches the state from the east.