Winds and showers to ramp up early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will support breezy trade winds through the weekend. Stronger winds may develop early next week. Low clouds will move over the islands from the east, focusing scant showers over windward areas.
by: Justin CruzPosted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will support breezy trade winds through the weekend. Stronger winds may develop early next week. Low clouds will move over the islands from the east, focusing scant showers over windward areas.