Winds and showers to ramp up early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Tier 5 of Honolulu’s reopening strategy allows the return of indoor events and conventions. Some event organizers said it is time to march forward with those plans and apply the necessary COVID-19 protocol to keep attendees and employees safe.

Vincent Van Gogh’s art is on full display and many more events are being planned after it. Hawaii Convention Center general manager Teri Orton said the facility is starting to see a return to events faster than expected.