HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend marks the beginning of a gradual increase in shower activity and winds speeds.

Trade winds will peak at 30 mph starting Sunday through much of next week. Wind gusts may approach 35-40 mph at times, especially in wind prone areas of the state.

Showers are increasing starting Saturday night. The weekend rain activity will still focus on windward areas, but will escape to leeward areas at times. On Monday through Wednesday some showers may be heavy especially for Maui and Hawaii Island.

Drier conditions return Thursday.