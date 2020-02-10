Winds and rains begin to impact portions of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Low pressure moving towards the area from the north will cause winds to increase through Monday.

Unsettled weather can also be expected with the highest probabilities for showers occurring over north facing slopes and adjacent coastal areas.

The low will weaken in the island vicinity Tuesday and Wednesday with winds diminishing. Showers will continue at times across portions of the state.

High pressure will be building in northeast of the area late in the week while the low continues weakening and moves west of the area.

This will result in a trade wind weather pattern returning.

Surf will steadily rise to warning levels along north and west facing shores on Monday due to a combination of a large long-period northwest swell and a large mid-period northwest to north-northwest swell.

Surf will likely remain at warning levels through at least Monday night and gradually decrease Tuesday.

Surf will continue to trend down Wednesday, with only small northwest swells expected Thursday and Friday.

A new moderate sized long-period northwest swell will be possible next weekend.

Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain below normal through Wednesday.

East shore surf will get a notable boost Wednesday night into next weekend, as trade winds return over and upstream of the islands.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long- period south and southwest swells moving through.

A moderate size south swell will be possible next weekend.