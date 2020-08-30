Winds and lack of rain could lead to fire threats

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming week, with the best chance for a few showers developing overnight through the early morning periods across windward and mountain locations.

Breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, then weaken into light to moderate range Wednesday through Friday.

Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state.

These dry conditions combined with breezy trades and relative humidities dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s through the afternoon hours could support extreme fire behavior.

Conditions will need to be monitored over the coming days.