HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although it will be breezy today, the windy conditions are behind us and there are no wind-related weather alerts in place. Outside of a possible wind burst associated with a heavy downpour or thunderstorm, the winds will remain weaker through the weekend and well into next week.

An upper-level low remains over the state and continues to maintain an unstable atmosphere. The most instability is over the Big Island and Maui County, but there is some instability over Oahu and Kauai as well. The concern over the next 24 to 36 hours is the potential for flooding, especially for Hawaii and Maui Counties with heavy rain and possibly thunderstorm activity certainly possible through today, tonight and into Saturday afternoon, before the low moves to the northeast.

That will allow Sunday to be the better weather day this weekend. If you are planning outdoor events and you can choose between Saturday or Sunday, Sunday will be drier.

Today Kauai and Oahu will have scattered showers with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. This will continue through tonight into Saturday afternoon. The farther down the island chain you are, the better chance exists for moderate to heavy rains and possibly thunderstorms. The Big Island was able to dry out a bit last night, but moderate rain moved onto the island this morning. Maui is getting a break from the moderate rain this morning, but they had moderate to heavy rain during the overnight hours.

If you live in a flood-prone area, near a stream or river, or if you experienced any flooding over the last few weeks, be on high alert for the possibility of flooding today through Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday morning, march 3, there are no flood-related National Weather Service watches, warnings or advisories in effect for anywhere in the state.

The following are the National Weather Service weather alerts currently in effect:

–WINTER STORM WARNING for the Big Island upper slopes and summits until 6 a.m. for the possibility of 8” of additional snow accumulation and possibly ice accumulations of 2/10” in addition to the snow.

–HIGH SURF ADVISORY for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island until 6 p.m. this evening (Friday night) with surf height of 7 ft to 10 ft expected.

–SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY for all Hawaiian waters until 6 p.m. this evening (Friday night) with expected winds 15kts to 25kts and seas heights 7 ft to 11 ft.