Wind Advisory remains in effect for all islands

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A strong high pressure system northeast of the state and an upper level low over the islands will keep wet and windy trade winds in the forecast through Monday morning.

Expect brief heavy passing showers across all islands with isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in an unstable flow pattern.

Weather conditions will gradually improve with moderate to breezy trade winds starting on Monday as the upper low weakens and lifts northward and the high pressure center drifts eastward.

Drier weather conditions remain in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday.

Winds and showers trend higher from Friday into next weekend as another strong high builds in from the north.